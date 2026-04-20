GPSSA Board reviews committee performance, approves key resolutions at second meeting of 2026

ABU DHABI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) held its second regular meeting of the year, chaired by Mubarak Rashid Al Mansouri.

The session focused on strategic priorities and the enhancement of services for insured members and pensioners, with an emphasis on ensuring the long-term sustainability of financial resources to better serve UAE citizens.

Al Mansouri opened the meeting by commending the Board’s ongoing efforts. The Board reviewed performance reports from its various sub-committees and formally approved their recent resolutions.

Key financial discussions included the review of investment performance for February 2026, as well as financial performance reports for the periods ending December 2025 and February 2026.

To uphold international best practices in transparency, the Board also approved the appointment of an external auditor for the 2026 fiscal year.

The GPSSA announced that total pension expenditures for the first quarter of 2026 reached AED2.6 billion, an increase from the AED2.4 billion recorded during the same period last year. These funds were dedicated to pension payments for pensioners and eligible beneficiaries. This rise in expenditure is a direct reflection of the expanding base of individuals covered under the federal pension scheme.

The Chairman and Board members lauded GPSSA’s management and employees for the tangible milestones achieved throughout 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. These achievements have significantly strengthened the Authority’s strategic position. Al Mansouri emphasised the need to maintain this momentum to ensure continued excellence in the coming months.

Latest statistics for March 2026 reveal a significant surge in participation. The number of insured individuals rose to 184,522, while registered employers increased to 24,667. This represents a substantial year-on-year growth of 30,867 insured members and 4,707 entities compared to March 2025 (which saw 153,655 members and 19,960 employers).

This record growth underscores the success of Emiratisation (Tawteen) initiatives and the seamless integration of national talent into the workforce.

Furthermore, the additional 4,707 new entities highlights the vitality of the UAE’s investment landscape. This trend also signals a high level of insurance awareness and trust among employers and employees, who remain committed to securing future pension benefits through formal registration.

Such expansion bolsters the socio-economic stability of Emirati families and reinforces GPSSA’s financial sustainability. The increase in insured members ensures robust financial inflows, enabling the GPSSA to effectively grow and reinvest its resources to safeguard pension payments for future generations.