Joint Statement on Libya unified budget agreement

ABU DHABI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The following statement was released by the Governments of the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom.

"The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America welcome the signing on 11th April of a unified 2026 budget for Libya, the first Libyan national budget in over a decade and a critical step to increase economic coordination between western and eastern Libyan leaders. We applaud their constructive approach to reach this agreement, which has the potential to foster increased unity, stability, and prosperity for Libya.

Full implementation of the unified budget will help advance Libya’s financial stability, defend the value of the dinar and the Libyan people’s purchasing power, enable the implementation of development projects and international investment across Libya, and strengthen Libya’s vital technocratic institutions, including the Central Bank of Libya, National Oil Corporation, and Libyan Audit Bureau.

The unified budget includes the National Oil Corporation’s first operational budget in years and financing to increase energy production, as well as oversight provisions to ensure these funds are used effectively. Increased oil and gas production will drive greater prosperity for the Libyan people and their international partners and contribute to regional and global energy security.

We reaffirm our support for the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the roadmap developed by UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General Hanna Tetteh and urge all stakeholders to use this roadmap and UNSMIL facilitation to advance a Libyan-led political process leading to unified governance and national elections. Increased economic integration will complement and strengthen the political process. A strong and prosperous Libya with unified economic, military, and political institutions is in all of our interests."