National Academy for Childhood Development opens registration for 4th cohort of Accredited Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development

ABU DHABI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Academy for Childhood Development has announced the opening of applications for the fourth cohort of its Accredited Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development, with registration running from 20th April to 4th May 2026.

This step comes as part of the academy’s ongoing efforts to develop specialised national cadres that contribute to advancing the childhood development sector and equipping it with qualified professionals.

The programme continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading specialised professional pathways in this field, driven by growing demand and increasing interest in preparing caregivers based on scientific and professional foundations that support children’s growth and development.

Since its launch, the program has witnessed strong demand since its launch, attracting more than 22,500 applications over the past three years. Of these, only 304 applicants were accepted, representing 1.35 per cent of the total, reflecting a highly competitive process and a rigorous approach to candidate selection.

The programme has also resonated strongly with UAE Nationals, with Emirati enrolment surpassing 114, a reflection of the growing awareness of the importance of child development as a foundational pillar in building a cohesive and sustainable society, and the fundamental role of specialised professionals in supporting the sector.

The Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development, accredited by the National Qualifications Center, offers a comprehensive model for preparing a skilled generation of caregivers, combining vocational knowledge with hands-on experience, while placing particular emphasis on strengthening national identity and the Arabic language.

The programme spans 18 months and includes 25 accredited skills-based, knowledge, and practical modules, distributed across five stages. Of these, 20 modules are delivered during the academic period at the Academy, while 5 are completed during the six-month field training phase.

The programme covers key areas including child development theories and their practical application, understanding child behaviour, child protection and wellbeing, and working with families. It also places a strong focus on Emirati culture and heritage, strengthening national identity, and promoting the Arabic language.

Students then progress to a six-month field training placement across a number of partner entities in both the government and private sectors, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Zayed Authority for People of Determination, the Family Care Authority (FCA). This enables them to gain practical experience, refine their skills, and apply their learning in real-world work environments.

Reflecting the academy's commitment to the Arabic language and national identity, the programme is delivered entirely in Arabic, reinforcing its presence in academic settings and contemporary career pathways, and positioning it as a professional language rather than just a medium of instruction, consistent with the nation's efforts to affirm its role across all domains of knowledge.

All accepted students receive a full scholarship and a monthly allowance, enabling them to fully dedicate themselves to their academic and professional development.

Applications are open through the academy's official website, and the NAPO centralised digital platform until 4 May 2026.

The National Academy for Childhood Development recently celebrated the graduation of 191 students from its first and second cohorts, with a number of graduates already entering the workforce across government and private entities specialising in childhood development. This reflects the programme’s growing impact in supplying the sector with qualified professionals, as well as the academy’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships that support the advancement of the childhood development ecosystem in the UAE.