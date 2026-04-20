Dubai Press Club hosts discussion on future of regional relations amid recent developments

DUBAI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the dialogue series organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), the club hosted a session titled ‘The Future of Regional Relations following the Iranian Aggression’, featuring Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council.

The session was attended by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, and Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, along with senior media leaders, content creators, and professionals interested in political and media affairs.

During the session, Dr. Al Nuaimi discussed the major transformations shaping the region and their impact on regional relations amid rapidly evolving geopolitical dynamics, along with the challenges and opportunities emerging at both regional and international levels.

He noted that the aggression against the UAE and the Gulf nations had highlighted the strength and resilience of Emirati institutions, as well as their close coordination in defending the nation and safeguarding its achievements.

He added that many around the world were surprised by the strength of these institutions and the high level of coordination among various entities, all of which performed their roles to the highest standard.

He also stressed that the UAE places people at the heart of its priorities, pointing to how thousands of stranded travellers at airports were accommodated, supported, and cared for, reflecting the country’s deeply rooted humanitarian values.

Dr. Al Nuaimi also highlighted the importance of the media’s role, emphasising that it is as vital as the military, security, and economic sectors in safeguarding the nation. He described media professionals as the voice of the nation, noting that the challenges faced were not only military but also media related, requiring high awareness and professionalism, which national media handled effectively.

The Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the FNC also said that just as the UAE had demonstrated its strength through a robust defence model that safeguarded the nation during the imposed war, it would continue to advance through political and economic progress, as well as by reshaping regional and international relations.

He noted that the UAE is recalibrating its national priorities in response to evolving realities, stressing that its national interests come first and will not be subordinated to those of others.

Dr. Al Nuaimi added that the UAE was focused on building genuine partnerships based on mutual interests rather than slogans or courtesy, in order to ensure sustainable relations that serve long term strategic goals. He also said that the nation had drawn important lessons and uncovered unexpected developments, including a terrorist cell linked to the Iranian regime that was planning to undermine national security. Dr. Al Nuaimi praised the security agencies for successfully infiltrating and dismantling the cell and arresting its members.

On Iran, Dr. Al Nuaimi emphasised the importance of distinguishing between the Iranian regime and its people, saying the people are its main victims. He also noted that the UAE treats the Iranian community in the country with full respect and equal rights, without politicising their presence.

He also warned against misleading media narratives, stressing the need for awareness and careful evaluation, and said the UAE’s approach remains focused on achieving peace and stability.

Dr. Al Nuaimi further highlighted the importance of a balanced understanding of regional developments, supporting dialogue and cooperation to strengthen regional stability. He also commended Dubai Press Club and its role in serving as a leading platform for dialogue and for strengthening Dubai’s position as a regional and global media hub.