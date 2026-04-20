Arada completes handover of 138 homes at Il Teatro Residences

SHARJAH, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Arada has commenced the handover of 138 new apartments at its AED35 billion Aljada megacommunity in Sharjah, following the completion of construction of the two Il Teatro Residences buildings. The milestone marks the end of residential development within Naseej District, Aljada’s creative hub, where more than 2,000 homes have now been delivered.

Overlooking Il Teatro, the stunning new performing arts complex designed by Japan’s Pritzker-Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando, the two Il Teatro Residences buildings also offer owners exclusive access to rooftop infinity pools and health clubs, as well as a range of ground-floor retail and dining options.

The two-building complex also features a selection of stylish double-height loft apartments, a first for Sharjah’s real estate market. These distinctive homes feature full glass curtain walls and individual terraces, as well as generously proportioned living and dining areas. Il Teatro Residences’ one-bedroom units, meanwhile, have been designed to offer maximum flexibility, with foldable partitions that can be used to create adaptable, multifunctional living spaces.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “We are determined to deliver on our goal of handing over 4,000 units across our communities in 2026, and this completion is the next step on that path. Il Teatro Residences are some of the most stylish and impeccably designed homes in the UAE, offering a lifestyle surrounded by culture and the arts. We are now focused on the completion of homes within the Nasaq complex at Aljada, which will be finished in the coming weeks.”

The completion of the Il Teatro Residences buildings brings the number of homes completed at Aljada to 9,000. It also signals the end of construction at Naseej District, where 19 buildings – including the Vida Aljada Sharjah complex – are now being handed over.

The news comes during a positive time for the Sharjah real estate market, with transactions valued at AED18.5 billion recorded during the first quarter of the year, up by 41% against the same period last year.

Spread over an area of 24 million square feet, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest-ever project and a transformational destination for the Emirate. The master-planned community includes numerous residential districts, extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational and healthcare amenities, as well as the Arada Central Business District.