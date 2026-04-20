Abdullah bin Zayed, Finland FM discuss ties, regional developments over phone

ABU DHABI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Elina Valtonen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland, developments in the region following the Iranian missile attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates and a number of brotherly and friendly countries.

The two sides reviewed recent developments related to the announcement by President Donald Trump of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran for a period of two weeks, as well as ways to strengthen international efforts to establish security and sustainable peace in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Elina Valtonen also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest related to bilateral relations between the two countries.