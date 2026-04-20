Dubai’s private education institutions resume on-site learning

DUBAI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s private education sector is taking a confident step forward with the safe and gradual resumption of on-site learning across schools, early childhood centres, and higher education institutions in the emirate, effective Monday, 20th April, in full compliance with comprehensive health and safety protocols issued by the relevant authorities.

More than 200 early childhood centres have already resumed on-site learning from 16th April, reflecting the agility and resilience of Dubai’s education sector.

These efforts, supported by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and coordinated with relevant authorities, ensure that nearly 600 private education institutions are prepared to provide a safe, supportive, and reassuring environment for children, students, and staff.

Aisha Miran, Director-General of KHDA, said, “The safety and wellbeing of our students, educators, and wider community remain our highest priority. As we resume on-site learning, we continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure a safe and confident return.

“We are focused on ensuring every institution is fully prepared – from facilities to staff readiness – while maintaining continuity of learning for all students and meeting the evolving needs of families, in full alignment with all safety requirements and guidelines.”

She expressed deep appreciation to the UAE leadership for their continued guidance and commitment to safeguarding the community, and to the armed forces and frontline teams for their dedication and service.

She added that Dubai’s education community has once again demonstrated remarkable resilience, adaptability, and collaboration, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for high-quality education.

Over the past few weeks, KHDA has engaged extensively with early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions through consultations and listening sessions, alongside gathering feedback from the wider education community.

Comprehensive readiness assessments have been conducted across all institutions, and reopening applications have been reviewed in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure full preparedness.

KHDA delivered mandatory in-person training sessions for academic and administrative staff across the sector, focusing on safety protocols, operational procedures, and emergency preparedness. The reopening protocols are designed to ensure safe daily operations, strengthen emergency response, and clearly define roles and responsibilities within each institution. They also provide guidance on communication with parents and emphasise the importance of creating a safe, supportive environment that prioritises student wellbeing.

Institutions are required to cascade this training internally and ensure all staff are fully prepared ahead of reopening. KHDA will continue to conduct targeted field visits to verify compliance before granting final approvals and to monitor implementation after reopening.

As part of the return, institutions will also deliver age-appropriate sessions during the first week of in-person learning, focusing on UAE values, wellbeing and safety awareness, to help students transition back with confidence.

To support families and ensure continuity of learning, institutions are provided with flexibility to adopt either full on-site learning or a phased return by grade level. Distance learning options remain available for students who are unable to attend on-site. These arrangements are carefully designed to maintain the quality of learning while also supporting teachers’ wellbeing and managing workloads effectively.