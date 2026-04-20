Bahrain condemns terrorist plot to destabilise UAE

MANAMA, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain expressed strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant terrorist and sabotage plot aimed at undermining the security, stability, and social cohesion of the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the efficiency and vigilance of the UAE security and intelligence services in dismantling the Iran-linked terrorist cell, arresting its members, and thwarting its criminal objectives.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reaffirms Bahrain’s full solidarity with the UAE, asserting its support for all measures taken to safeguard Emirati sovereignty and combat terrorism, extremism, and foreign interference. Guided by the deep-rooted bonds between both nations, the Kingdom expresses its unwavering commitment to the United Arab Emirates' continued security, stability, and prosperity.