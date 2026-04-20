Sharjah Airport Authority signs MoU with Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security

SHARJAH, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security to enhance service standards and operational efficiency.

The agreement aims to ensure continuous readiness of human resources, improve passport control operations, and adopt proactive approaches to managing peak travel periods, accelerating procedures and enhancing the passenger experience.

The MoU was signed by Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, and Mohammed Ahmed Al Kuwaiti, Acting Director-General of Ports at the Federal Authority, in the presence of Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of the Authority, and senior officials.

Al Midfa said the agreement represents a strategic step in strengthening the airport’s integrated operational ecosystem through enhanced coordination with partners to deliver seamless travel experiences.

He added that the partnership supports unified operations and improves procedural flow, ensuring services meet passengers’ expectations.

Al Kuwaiti said the MoU contributes to achieving quality standards and institutional governance in operations, enhancing passenger satisfaction and ensuring safe and efficient travel.

He noted that Sharjah Airport is a key component of the UAE’s travel ecosystem and a prominent regional and international hub, highlighting the importance of strengthening such partnerships.