Kuwait lauds UAE security for foiling terrorist plot

KUWAIT,20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Kuwait praised the efficiency and vigilance of the security authorities in the United Arab Emirates in dismantling a terrorist organisation and arresting its members, who were involved in activities aimed at undermining national unity and destabilising security.

In a statement published on Monday and carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Kuwait's total rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism, and its condemnation of anyone who stands behind or supports such acts.

It also affirmed Kuwait's full solidarity with the UAE and support for all measures taken to preserve its security, stability, and safeguard its sovereignty.