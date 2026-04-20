UAE reinforces proactive model in economic response, boosting confidence

ABU DHABI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Since early March 2026, the United Arab Emirates has presented an integrated proactive model in managing economic files amid ongoing changes, based on the alignment of government, monetary and regulatory policies with private sector actions, alongside an active role by financial centres and capital markets.

This advanced coordination framework has contributed to strengthening local market stability, containing the impact of geopolitical tensions and reinforcing investor confidence.

This response came amid geopolitical tensions that have affected global markets and supply chains, necessitating swift and multi-track action.

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates led efforts to enhance financial stability through a comprehensive proactive support package aimed at strengthening the resilience of financial institutions and supporting the stability and robustness of the banking sector under exceptional global and regional conditions.

The package was based on five main pillars, enabling banks to access liquidity and providing additional flexibility to utilise surplus liquidity and capital reserves. It included enhancing access to reserve balances by up to 30 percent of mandatory reserve requirements, providing deferred liquidity facilities in dirhams and US dollar, as well as reducing liquidity and funding requirements, lowering capital buffer requirements, and allowing banks flexibility to defer classification of debts for individuals and companies to provide temporary relief to affected banking clients.

In this context, the UAE Banks Federation affirmed that these measures have strengthened banks’ resilience, flexibility and ability to adapt to changes while continuing growth, contributing to reinforcing the stability and strength of the banking sector.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism worked to coordinate the response with various entities, monitor market conditions and enhance communication channels with the private sector, particularly regarding supply chains and price stability.

Local government entities also activated field plans, including accelerating customs procedures, strengthening market oversight, and ensuring uninterrupted flow of goods.

The Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority, the arm of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi responsible for developing and regulating the business sector, affirmed the continuation of its efforts to enhance market stability and ensure the availability of goods and services at high quality and fair prices.

The authority issued a circular obliging economic establishments to continue providing essential goods in sufficient quantities, while strictly refraining from unjustified price increases.

Abu Dhabi Customs also continued coordination with strategic partners and relevant authorities to support operational sustainability and maintain smooth cargo movement and trade across customs ports in the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office, in cooperation with SevenX, announced the launch of Adheed, the UAE’s observatory to support supply chains and facilitate trade in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE, in coordination with the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council.

In Dubai, facilities totalling AED1 billion were approved across vital sectors, reflecting the rapid response to developments.

Rashed Ali Al Ansari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Financial Group, said this qualitative initiative reflects a proactive leadership vision that places private sector empowerment and competitiveness at the core of its priorities, noting that its significance lies not only in its scale but also in the speed and precision of its implementation.

Various entities intensified efforts to ensure business continuity, with Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation in Dubai meeting representatives of global shipping companies and freight associations to enhance supply chain continuity.

Dubai South launched a flexible package of facilities dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises, including measures aimed at providing immediate financial flexibility, such as rent stabilisation upon lease renewal, greater flexibility in deferring payments, and exemptions from certain administrative fees.

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority launched flexible economic facilities aimed at easing operational burdens on companies operating within its three free zones.

At the level of financial centres, both Abu Dhabi Global Market and Dubai International Financial Centre continued to attract major global companies seeking to expand regionally and internationally.

Abu Dhabi Global Market announced the opening of offices by Muzinich & Co., a global privately owned corporate credit specialist, and Hillhouse Investment, a global alternative asset manager.

Dubai International Financial Centre enhanced its financial business environment by facilitating procedures and launched a temporary package of economic measures with immediate effect aimed at alleviating short-term operational and financial pressures on the business and retail sectors within the centre.

In addition, the Dubai Financial Services Authority launched temporary regulatory facilities to support new companies seeking licensing and firms under regulatory supervision within Dubai International Financial Centre.

Dubai International Financial Centre also witnessed the establishment of Atradius, a global trade credit insurance and risk management company, marking an important milestone in its Middle East growth strategy.

Chambers of commerce and industry also played a pivotal role in supporting the business community by intensifying meetings to discuss conditions and requirements to ensure continued growth and prosperity.

Dubai Chambers organised several meetings with the business community and private sector representatives across various fields to address operational challenges and propose practical solutions.

In Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry intensified coordination meetings and organised the Traders Meet Decision Makers Forum at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, with broad participation from senior government representatives and private sector leaders.

Meanwhile, the private sector demonstrated operational flexibility and reaffirmed its role as a key partner in managing developments.

Emirates NBD launched a business support package to assist small and medium-sized enterprises in managing costs and cash flows, while several banks introduced dedicated initiatives, including Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank’s Sanadna initiative to support frontline personnel through financial facilities and exclusive banking benefits, and Dubai Islamic Bank’s initiative in recognition of frontline heroes.