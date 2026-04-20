TRENDS joins UAE Agricultural Conference and Exhibition 2026 as knowledge partner

ABU DHABI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research and Advisory is participating as a knowledge partner in the second edition of the UAE Agricultural Conference and Exhibition 2026, organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The event will take place at ADNEC Al Ain from 22nd to 26th April, bringing together experts, policymakers and industry leaders to support sustainable agricultural development.

The partnership aims to enhance food security and address climate challenges through scientific research and innovation, contributing to the development of resilient agricultural systems.

As part of its role, TRENDS will provide academic and research support to more than 40 panel sessions, helping to shape a future roadmap for the UAE’s agricultural sector.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, said the conference represents a key platform for integrating technology and research to support local production and strengthen national food security.

He noted that the organisation’s participation reflects the importance of scientific research in shaping effective policies, particularly amid evolving climate and geopolitical challenges.

Al Ali added that TRENDS aims to provide forward-looking insights to support smart agriculture and the integration of artificial intelligence across the food value chain, enabling farmers and innovators to build a sustainable agricultural ecosystem.

The conference will feature more than 50 speakers and participation from over 200 Emirati farmers, alongside strong representation from government, academic and international entities.