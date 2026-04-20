Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns plot by terror organisation targeting security, stability of UAE

ABU DHABI, 20th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned, in the strongest terms, the plots of the terrorist organisation linked to the “Wilayat al-Faqih” in Iran which was involved in secret activities aimed at undermining national unity and destabilizing the security and stability of the United Arab Emirates through the planning and execution of systematic terrorist and sabotage operations.

These actions constitute a flagrant violation of international laws and conventions and pose a direct threat to the security and stability of societies.

The Muslim Council of Elders reaffirmed its absolute rejection of such criminal and terrorist plots and emphasizsed that adopting extremist ideologies and engaging in networks with external loyalties represents a dangerous deviation that contradicts the tolerant teachings of the Islam. These teachings are based on loyalty to one’s homeland, safeguarding its security and stability, and reject all forms of violence, sabotage, and corruption on earth.

The Muslim Council of Elders called for the consolidation of international efforts to confront the threat of terrorist organizations and extremist ideologies. It stressed that enhancing societal awareness and entrenching the values of citizenship and national belonging constitute the first line of defence against such challenges. Furthermore, protecting homelands is a collective responsibility that requires constant vigilance and continuous cooperation to preserve security and stability.