Special Olympics UAE to hold UAE Games 2026 in June

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE has announced the UAE Games 2026, set to take place in Abu Dhabi in June, marking the second edition of the Games and featuring international delegations for the first time.

The programme will open with Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics competitions on 3rd June, held in collaboration with Wellfit Gymnastics Academy at Circle Mall, Dubai.

The official UAE Games will then take place from 6th to 10th June, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC Abu Dhabi) and Zayed Sports City – Khalifa International Bowling Centre.

More than 1,000 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, students of determination, unified partners, coaches, technical staff, and supervisory teams from across the UAE are expected to participate. The UAE Games 2026 will feature international participation, with delegations from Special Olympics Morocco competing in 7-a-side football and Special Olympics Malta taking part in bocce and bowling.

The sports programme includes a range of disciplines, including men’s basketball, 3x3 women’s basketball, 7-a-side football, badminton, powerlifting, bocce, and bowling, in addition to the Motor Activity Training Programme (MATP), reflecting the continued expansion of the Games and the diversity of sports offered.

As part of the UAE Games 2026, Special Olympics UAE will host a Partners Platform Day to strengthen collaboration and expand the network of entities supporting the Games.

The event will include the recognition of partners and supporting organisations, as well as the signing of cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding with participating entities. This reflects Special Olympics UAE’s commitment to building an integrated ecosystem of strategic partnerships that contribute to the development of sports for People of Determination and enhance the sustainability of their impact.

“The success of the UAE Games since its launch reflects the strength of national collaboration across both the public and private sectors," said Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE. "These partnerships play a central role in supporting People of Determination, the continued development of the Games and their wider community impact.”

He added that the UAE Games underscore the continued support of the country’s leadership for People of Determination, reflecting a commitment to empowerment and the promotion of their abilities across various fields.

The Emirati Games 2026 will also bring together sports federations and entities across the UAE, including the UAE Basketball Federation, the UAE Football Association, the UAE Bowling Federation, the UAE Badminton Federation, the Emirates Bodybuilding Federation, the UAE Esports Federation, the UAE Aquatics Federation, the UAE Athletics Federation, the UAE Cycling Federation, and the UAE Sports for All Federation, in addition to Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, Abu Dhabi Athletics Club, and Abu Dhabi Cycling Club.

During the Games, the Golisano Health Leadership Awards will be held to recognise healthcare institutions that make significant contributions towards equitable access to health, fitness, and wellness services for People of Determination.

The Games will also include a number of complementary initiatives, including the Young Athletes Programme, esports and Games of the Future, and the Fit 5 fitness programme, further enhancing the inclusivity of the event.