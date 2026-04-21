Arab Parliament condemns terrorist plot targeting UAE's security, stability

CAIRO, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned and denounced the terrorist plot that aimed to undermine the security and stability of the UAE, praising the vigilance of Emirati authorities in thwarting the scheme and arresting those involved.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Al Yamahi stressed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability, affirming support in confronting any threats to its sovereignty, territory, security and society.

He reiterated the Arab Parliament’s firm stance rejecting all forms of extremism and terrorism, particularly those targeting the security and stability of Arab countries, underscoring the need to unify Arab and international efforts to counter such threats.