Sharjah Arts Foundation opens ninth short film grant

SHARJAH, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Arts Foundation has opened applications for the ninth edition of its Short Film Production Grant, part of the Sharjah Film Platform—an annual festival organised by the foundation to celebrate independent cinema and animation.

The foundation invites filmmakers from within the UAE and abroad to apply for the grant, which aims to support the production of short films exploring contemporary cinematic practices. Selected artists will be given the opportunity to premiere their works at a future edition of the Sharjah Film Platform.

The grant is open to independent filmmakers of all ages and backgrounds, across all film genres. Submitted films must not exceed 50 minutes in total length, including opening credits.

Winners will receive a total financial support package of AED120,000 (approximately US$30,000), distributed based on the number of selected projects and their production needs.

Applicants are required to meet the grant criteria, including submitting a short introductory video of no more than three minutes. In the video, applicants should present their overall vision for the film, including genre, theme, narrative structure and plot, while also demonstrating the originality of the project and their artistic and creative skills.

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 pm UAE time (GMT+4) on 28th May 2026.