GCC Secretary-General condemns plots targeting UAE security, stability

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of any malicious acts or plots targeting the UAE’s security and stability.

He lauded the vigilance and professionalism of the UAE’s security authorities, which efficiently thwarted the terrorist plots, uncovered their details and apprehended those involved, reflecting an advanced model in safeguarding national security and protecting state capabilities.

Albudaiwi affirmed the GCC’s firm and unwavering solidarity with the UAE, reiterating its full support for all measures taken to preserve its security and stability, and to protect its territory from any threats.

He also renewed the GCC’s rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism, as well as incitement thereto, regardless of motives or justifications.