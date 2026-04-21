Child Safety Organisation launches initiative celebrating national identity among 600 Sharjah children

SHARJAH, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Child Safety Organisation has launched a community initiative reaching more than 600 kindergarten children across schools in Sharjah, marking students’ return to in-person learning this week with activities centred on national identity and pride in the UAE.

The programme included the distribution of UAE flags, national symbols and symbolic gifts to children at a number of public and private institutions. The activities were designed to introduce children to national symbols through interactive, age-appropriate experiences.

The initiative reflects the importance of early childhood in shaping character, emotional wellbeing and social awareness. Kindergarten years are widely recognised as a formative stage in which children begin to develop their earliest understanding of belonging, identity and their relationship with the wider community. Schools also play a central role at this age in helping children build confidence, social skills and a sense of shared responsibility.

Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director-General of Child Safety Organisation, said, “A child in their earliest years may not understand the meaning of ‘Nation’ in abstract terms, but they experience it in very real ways — through the sense of security around them, the joy they share with others, and the familiar symbols they come to recognise. Feelings such as pride and belonging are fundamental to a child’s wellbeing because they create stability, confidence and a sense of being valued.”