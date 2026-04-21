UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and Crown Prince

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses reviewed a number of issues of national importance, including development plans aimed at enhancing quality of life and advancing the UAE’s journey of progress.

They affirmed that empowering people remains central to the UAE’s vision, as a key driver of sustainable development and lasting national progress.

They also prayed for the continued security and prosperity of the UAE.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Surour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; along with a number of sheikhs and officials.