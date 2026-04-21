Jubail Island delivers over 1,000 homes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Over 1,000 homes have now been completed and handed over to residents at Jubail Island, an achievement that represents far more than a delivery milestone.

Set within 40 million square metres of protected mangrove landscape, Jubail Island is being developed by LEAD Development under JIIC as a low-density master-planned community that blends luxury living with nature, wellness and outdoor experiences.

Located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, Jubail Island is just 15 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport, positioning the destination as a central hub within Abu Dhabi's growing residential and leisure corridor.

Beyond residential delivery, the island is steadily evolving into a fully integrated destination built around the "live, work, and play" philosophy. Its masterplan places everyday amenities, leisure experiences, and community spaces within easy reach through pedestrian and cycling networks that connect its six villages: Marfaa Al Jubail, Nad Al Dhabi, Seef Al Jubail, Souk Al Jubail, Ain Al Maha and Bada Al Jubail.

At the heart of the island lies Jubail Mangrove Park, Abu Dhabi's first dedicated mangrove ecotourism destination, offering scenic boardwalks through the mangroves, guided kayaking experiences and educational programmes that highlight the ecological importance of the UAE's coastal habitats.

Community life is further supported by four themed community centres, while upcoming educational institutions, including Gordonstoun School, set to open in Q3 2026 and the Redwood Centre of Excellence nursery will further enhance the island's family-oriented offering.

Designed as a low-density masterplan where only 20 percent of the island is developed, Jubail Island preserves its surrounding mangrove ecosystem while offering residents access to more than 1.2 million square metres of parks and open space.

Engineer Abdualla Al Shamsi, General Manager for Jubail Island Investment Company, said, "Seeing more than 1,000 homes now completed and in the hands of our residents is a moment that reminds us why we do what we do. Every decision made at Jubail Island, from the placement of a pathway to the preservation of a mangrove, has been guided by the people who would one day live here."