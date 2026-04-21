Dubai SME partners with noon Food to empower Emirati-owned business in F&B sector

DUBAI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has partnered with noon Food to drive the growth and competitiveness of Emirati-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food and beverage (F&B) sector through a broad range of support mechanisms, including tailored commercial terms and structured digital enablement.

The two entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that establishes a clear framework for onboarding eligible Dubai SME members onto noon’s digital marketplace, providing access to its customer base, delivery fleet, payment infrastructure, and promotional and marketing campaigns.

The collaboration directly contributes to Dubai SME’s mandate to drive entrepreneurship in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the city’s economy by 2033 and strengthen Dubai’s position as a competitive and attractive hub for SMEs and local enterprises.

As part of the agreement, noon Food will waive all onboarding fees for participating Dubai SME members and implement a tailored five-year commission structure, starting at 10 percent in Year 1 and gradually increasing to 20 percent by Year 5.

noon has also committed to a significant marketing investment to support participating businesses, alongside advertising credits and structured visibility during major seasonal campaigns. These measures are designed to reduce barriers to entry while strengthening customer acquisition and long-term commercial sustainability.

Beyond financial incentives, participating SMEs will benefit from onboarding assistance, operational guidance, dedicated account management, and monthly performance reporting to ensure transparency, accountability, and continuous optimisation.

Dubai SME will nominate eligible F&B members, promote the initiative across its network, and oversee implementation to maximise impact for Emirati entrepreneurs.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, said, “Dubai SME and noon have partnered to create new opportunities for Emirati F&B entrepreneurs by combining institutional support with digital platform scale. This agreement delivers tangible advantages, from tailored commission rates to structured promotional investment, enabling our members to compete effectively and grow sustainably within the digital marketplace. It reinforces Dubai’s commitment to empowering SMEs as key drivers of economic diversification and long-term growth, as envisioned by our city’s leadership through the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Faraz Khalid, Group CEO of noon, said, "Partnering with Dubai SME allows us to provide Emirati entrepreneurs with the digital infrastructure they need to thrive. By offering localised support and preferential access to our ecosystem, we are ensuring that homegrown F&B brands can scale rapidly and contribute directly to the goals of the D33 agenda."

SMEs represent more than 95 percent of registered businesses in Dubai and play a central role in employment, innovation, and sectoral diversification. Within the F&B sector, Emirati-owned enterprises contribute significantly to the city’s evolving culinary landscape and growing digital commerce ecosystem.

Through this five-year collaboration, Dubai SME and noon Food aim to create measurable commercial impact by expanding market access, strengthening brand visibility, and accelerating digital transformation for Emirati entrepreneurs across the F&B industry.