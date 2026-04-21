UAE introduces eInvoicing 4-Corner model for businesses

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has launched the eInvoicing 4-Corner model, marking a significant milestone in the UAE’s digital transformation journey and enabling businesses to exchange electronic invoices seamlessly across accredited channels.

The development enables businesses nationwide to exchange electronic invoices through accredited channels, representing a significant step towards a fully integrated, digital, and automated financial ecosystem.

Businesses can now access the Federal Tax Authority’s EmaraTax system to select their preferred Accredited Service Provider (ASP), accredited by the Ministry of Finance, and commence their eInvoicing journey.

To onboard, businesses are required to enter into a commercial agreement with their chosen ASP, after which they can complete the onboarding process and begin exchanging eInvoices.

With this capability now in place, businesses can initiate eInvoice exchange between Corner 1 (Supplier) and Corner 4 (Customer), enabling more efficient, secure, and compliant operations. This advancement supports enhanced transparency, streamlined processes, and stronger connectivity across the business ecosystem.

Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the MoF, said, “This milestone reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to advancing its digital financial ecosystem in line with global best practice. The introduction of the eInvoicing 4-Corner model enhances the efficiency and transparency of business transactions, while strengthening compliance and enabling seamless integration across the tax ecosystem. We encourage businesses to proactively adopt this system and benefit from its capabilities as part of the UAE’s broader vision to enhance its competitive, future-ready economy.”

Further expanding the scope of the initiative, the tax reporting capability (Corner 5) is scheduled to go live ahead of the July pilot phase, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to continuous innovation and leadership in digital taxation.

The adoption of the 4-Corner model aligns with leading international best practices, enabling a scalable and interoperable eInvoicing framework that supports future growth and innovation.

Businesses are encouraged to take prompt action by selecting their ASP, completing the necessary contractual arrangements, and initiating onboarding to fully benefit from the available eInvoicing capabilities.

This milestone underscores the UAE’s continued commitment, led by the Ministry of Finance, to building a world-class digital infrastructure, enhancing ease of doing business, and advancing a modern, data-driven economy.