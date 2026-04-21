SEC approves organisational structure, job descriptions for Sharjah Archaeology Authority

SHARJAH, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council meeting, on Tuesday, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council. The meeting was held at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

The Council congratulated His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the fourth season harvest of the wheat farm and the launch of the “Mazraati” platform, which aims to empower farmers and livestock breeders. The initiative contributes to enhancing the quality of organic agricultural products and crops, supports the national food security system, and strengthens its sustainability.

The Council discussed a number of topics related to monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities, as well as development plans across various sectors aimed at improving the quality of life for citizens, in line with community aspirations and enhancing the efficiency of government operations in the Emirate of Sharjah.

In implementation of the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at enabling government entities to perform their roles more efficiently and strengthening their institutional capabilities to achieve advanced levels of excellence and sustainability in government work, the Council approved the organisational structure and job descriptions of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA).

This approval comes within the framework of the leadership’s commitment to developing the government work system in line with best practices, contributing to the preparation of qualified national cadres capable of supporting the archaeology sector, enhancing efforts to preserve and safeguard cultural heritage, and reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a leading cultural and civilisational centre at both regional and international levels. The Council directed that the proposed organisational structure be submitted to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

The Council approved a decision regarding fees for expert services before judicial authorities in the Emirate of Sharjah, as part of efforts to regulate professional practice and develop judicial procedures. This contributes to improving service efficiency, enhancing the quality of technical reports, reinforcing the principles of justice and transparency, and safeguarding the rights of all parties in line with best practice.

The Council reviewed a report addressing residential complexes and their role in supporting and stabilising families. These complexes contribute to accelerating the provision and delivery of housing to beneficiaries within a short timeframe, ensuring construction quality through unified specifications and direct supervision, reducing construction costs, and providing integrated residential environments with comprehensive infrastructure and services, thereby enhancing beneficiary satisfaction and reducing cases of delayed housing construction.

The report also reviewed statistics on government residential complexes supervised by the Department of Housing in the cities of the Emirate of Sharjah. The total number reached 2,488 homes, of which 1,154 have been delivered, while work is ongoing to complete 1,334 homes. It also covered the geographical distribution of the complexes, key challenges, proposals and recommendations, and approved government housing design models, all of which support the development of the housing system in line with citizens’ aspirations.