ALTÉRRA commits to KKR’s Global Climate Transition Strategy to accelerate investment in real-economy infrastructure

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- ALTÉRRA today announced a commitment from its Acceleration Fund to KKR’s Global Climate Transition Strategy, further expanding its portfolio of strategic partnerships through an initiative focused on accelerating climate and energy transition investments across North America, Europe and Asia.

KKR’s Global Climate Transition Strategy invests in climate solutions aimed at enhancing efficiency, security and decarbonisation across all sectors of the physical economy. This includes assets central to economic activity, spanning renewables and storage, electrification, energy efficiency, sustainable fuels, waste and circular economy solutions.

Demand for infrastructure across electrification, grid resilience and industrial decarbonisation is accelerating, driven by rising energy demand, energy security priorities and the increasing cost competitiveness of clean technologies.

As adoption scales and capital shifts towards climate-aligned assets, a clear opportunity is emerging to invest at scale in systems that will power resilient, low-carbon economies and support long-term growth.

Karim Radwan, Partner and Head of Investments at ALTÉRRA, said, “Our strategic partnership with KKR reflects ALTÉRRA’s commitment to investing in real assets that can accelerate decarbonisation, while demonstrating that impact and commercial performance can go hand in hand. As global economies expand clean power capacity, modernise grids and electrify transport and industry, the need for large-scale, resilient infrastructure will continue to grow. Against this backdrop, we must direct capital at scale into solutions that will enable the next phase of the global climate transition.”

Charlie Gailliot and Emmanuel Lagarrigue, Co-Heads of KKR’s Global Climate Transition Strategy, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with ALTÉRRA on our Global Climate Transition Strategy, reflecting a shared commitment to accelerating investment in infrastructure underpinning the energy transition.

As energy demand continues to rise, we see a significant opportunity to invest in solutions that enhance energy security, improve affordability and ensure reliability, while supporting decarbonisation across the real economy. By combining ALTÉRRA’s global perspective with KKR’s experience in climate and infrastructure investment, we are well positioned to scale proven technologies and build more resilient, efficient energy systems over the long term.”

KKR’s Global Climate Transition Strategy has made seven investments since its launch, including Zenobē, a United Kingdom-based transport electrification and battery storage solutions specialist; EGC, an energy service provider in Germany; Dawsongroup, an independent asset leasing business offering a range of essential solutions; Avantus, a solar and solar-plus-storage developer in the United States; IGNIS P2X, an industrial decarbonisation platform; CleanPeak Energy, a provider of integrated solar and storage systems; and HMC Capital’s energy transition platform.

KKR has more than 15 years of experience in global infrastructure investment, with US$100 billion in infrastructure assets under management. Since 2011, the firm has invested more than US$44 billion in climate and environmental sustainability.

Since its launch, ALTÉRRA has supported a growing portfolio of climate-focused investments and strategic partnerships worldwide. Its commitment to KKR’s Global Climate Transition Strategy further expands this portfolio, reinforcing ALTÉRRA’s role in mobilising capital towards infrastructure and solutions shaping the next phase of the global climate transition.