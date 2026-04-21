Belgium launches four-year campaign to prepare public for emergencies

BRUSSELS, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Belgian government has launched a nationwide campaign to help people prepare for emergencies, urging households to be ready to cope on their own for at least 72 hours.

The initiative, led by the National Crisis Centre, begins on Tuesday and forms part of a four-year plan to improve public resilience amid growing geopolitical tensions and climate-related disasters.

Officials say emergencies can happen “anywhere and at any time”, and stress that citizens must play a more active role alongside authorities and emergency services. The aim is to build awareness and teach people how to respond quickly and effectively.

The first phase of the campaign focuses on helping the public find reliable information during a crisis. People are encouraged to sign up to the government’s BE-Alert system and follow official communication channels. Authorities warn that misinformation often spreads rapidly during emergencies.

Interior minister Bernard Quintin said the risks of war and natural disasters have increased in recent years, but insisted the campaign is not intended to cause alarm. “We must not bury our heads in the sand,” he said, adding that preparedness is a shared responsibility.

A key message is the importance of keeping an emergency kit at home. The government advises households to store enough supplies to last three days, including water, non-perishable food, basic medical items, torches, batteries, cash and hygiene products.

People are also encouraged to prepare a smaller “grab bag” in case they need to evacuate quickly. This should include essentials such as food, water, important documents, a phone charger and first aid supplies.

The campaign will expand over time to cover additional risks, including nuclear incidents, and will involve local authorities to ensure guidance is relevant to everyday life.

Officials emphasise that the goal is practical readiness, not panic. By improving public preparedness, emergency services will be better able to focus on those most in need during a crisis.