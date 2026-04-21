Trakhees conducts more than 16,000 inspection visits

DUBAI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Planning and Development–Trakhees, at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), continued to play a pivotal role in enhancing operational safety within its jurisdiction by implementing an integrated regulatory framework that combines inspections, certifications, permits and enforcement measures to ensure the highest levels of compliance with approved standards.

In this context, the Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability (EHSS) Department implemented a comprehensive inspection programme during 2025, targeting industrial, commercial and public health establishments operating within the Corporation’s jurisdiction. The programme aimed to enhance health and safety by improving operational efficiency and strengthening compliance with regulatory requirements.

These inspections were carried out as part of a periodic regulatory programme covering a wide range of sectors, including industrial manufacturing and processing facilities, heavy manufacturing and assembly, facilities for the production and storage of chemicals and hazardous materials, industrial and service workshops, storage and logistics facilities, fuel, gas and energy establishments, hospitality and accommodation facilities, commercial and retail outlets, environmental services and waste management facilities, and public health establishments related to personal care, hygiene, healthcare and medical services, as well as community and recreational facilities and labour accommodations.

In this regard, Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development–Trakhees, stated, “These inspection visits reflect the commitment of the Department of Planning and Development–Trakhees to implementing the highest standards of health and safety and ensuring a safe and sustainable working environment for all establishments within its jurisdiction. The efforts of our field teams and specialists in Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability contribute to enhancing compliance levels, reducing risks and protecting lives and the community, supporting our strategy aimed at sustaining operations and delivering high-quality services in line with best practices.”

He added, “We continue to develop an integrated regulatory system based on global best practices by intensifying field visits and enhancing assessment and follow-up tools, contributing to improving the readiness of establishments to comply with health and safety requirements. We are also keen to build effective partnerships with various sectors to ensure the application of the highest prevention standards, promote a culture of compliance with health and safety and foster a safe and sustainable business environment free of accidents, while protecting the community and preserving lives.”

He further stated, “These efforts resulted in conducting 16,021 field inspection visits, in addition to 15,627 document review and verification tasks during 2025, carried out by the Health and Safety Section. The outcomes of the inspection visits recorded a compliance rate of 94.06 percent, compared to a non-compliance rate of 5.94 percent. This reflects the scale of supervision and oversight exercised by the EHSS Department and its ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe, compliant and sustainable business environment, as well as the level of effective engagement with establishments, operators and partners.”

Violation notices were also issued to non-compliant establishments, granting them specific timeframes to rectify their situations and submit the required responses within the approved regulatory framework, ensuring risks are addressed and controlled and that corrective actions are implemented to prevent recurrence.