NCM forecasts rainfall across UAE until April 23

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the UAE will experience unstable weather conditions from today until 23rd April, as a flow of medium and high clouds move from the west toward the country at intervals, with a chance of rainfall—mostly light—over the islands and some coastal and eastern areas, and possibly moderate over the mountains.

The NCM stated that winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, occasionally becoming active, especially westward, raising dust and sand. A slight decrease in temperatures is expected, particularly along the coasts.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Sea of Oman.