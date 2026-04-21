‘Ajyal’ initiative promotes tolerance, social responsibility in schools

DUBAI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai has continued to strengthen its awareness presence within the educational environment through the ‘Ajyal’ initiative, in partnership with key strategic stakeholders in the education sector, namely the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and the Ministry of Education.

During the first quarter of 2026, the initiative delivered 152 awareness lectures, benefiting approximately 8,460 students across public and private schools in Dubai. The programme focused on providing interactive content that promotes values of tolerance, belonging and social responsibility through modern approaches aligned with students’ needs and current developments.

The lectures were delivered by a distinguished group of qualified and experienced speakers in the educational field, who demonstrated strong communication skills and the ability to convey value-based messages through engaging and interactive methods. Their approach considered age differences and addressed students’ real-life needs, contributing to increased engagement and participation in awareness programmes within schools.

A new religious awareness programme titled ‘You Are Safe, God Willing’ was also introduced to address emerging challenges. The programme highlighted the blessings of safety and stability in the United Arab Emirates, while emphasising the importance of strengthening values of national belonging and unity behind the wise leadership, thereby enhancing students’ awareness and instilling authentic national values.

The results achieved during the first quarter reflect the effectiveness of awareness programmes in reaching a wide segment of students. Schools in Dubai represent a key environment for instilling positive values and strengthening concepts of identity, belonging and social responsibility.

The ‘Ajyal’ initiative has also formed an integrated link among its core target groups—parents, teachers and students—through content that keeps pace with students’ needs and contributes to preparing an aware generation capable of addressing modern challenges with confidence and responsibility. The initiative has witnessed tangible engagement across these groups, reflected in the growing level of positive interaction since its launch.