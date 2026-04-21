UAE to participate in 21st Arab Junior Athletics Championships in Tunisia

DUBAI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) –- The UAE Athletics Federation announced that a 16-member national team will participate in the 21st Arab Junior Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place in Tunisia from 26 to 30 April.

The participation is part of the federation’s approved 2026 competition calendar, aiming to give young athletes greater exposure on the regional stage.

The team – 6 boys and 10 girls - will compete in the 100, 200, 400, 800, 1500 meters, 100 and 400 meter hurdles, 3000 steeplechase, high jump, long jump, pole vault, discus throw and hammer throw.