74% of EU countries use AI tools in health services to make diagnosis: WHO-EU report

GENEVA, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- New data shows that nearly three in four countries in Europe now use Artificial Intelligence in their health services to make a diagnosis.

According to the UN World Health Organisation (WHO) joint report with the European Union, 74% of countries in the bloc use AI tools in medical imaging, disease detection and to assist in clinical decision-making.

The study also found that 63% of EU countries offer a chatbot service for patients, part of an effort by health systems to use AI safely, fairly and responsibly, the UN agency said.

As the AI technology becomes more deeply embedded in clinical settings, WHO stressed how important it is that health professionals have the skills and knowledge to use these technologies safely and effectively to maintain high standards of patient care.

The development comes as the EU prepares to implement the world’s first legal framework specifically regulating AI. The WHO-backed report stresses the need for wider consultation with patients and the public “to strengthen trust” of AI.

However, without meaningful public input, the UN agency warns that AI-supported systems “may face resistance or rejection”, potentially worsening the care people receive.