FNC Speaker, Chairman of Italy–UAE Friendship Committee discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), discussed — during a meeting in Abu Dhabi with Salvatore Caiata, Chairman of the Italy–UAE Friendship Committee in the Italian Parliament — ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation and develop bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

The two sides reviewed overall developments in the region, as well as the Iranian missile attacks that targeted the United Arab Emirates and a number of sisterly and friendly countries, and their repercussions on regional and international security and stability, international navigation security, energy supplies, and the global economy.

Saqr Ghobash affirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and partnership with the Italian Republic across various fields. He praised the visit as a reflection of deep solidarity and a sincere stance.

He noted that the Committee is highly appreciated for its role in enhancing ties of friendship and cooperation between both sides, pointing out that international positions during times of crises are measured by their clarity, responsibility, and awareness of the sensitivity of the stage.

He expressed the UAE’s appreciation for the Italian government’s supportive stance against the Iranian attacks, referring to the visit of Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, to the UAE during April, which reflected clear solidarity, political support, clarity of vision, and firmness of position. He stressed that true partnerships are revealed in times of testing.

Ghobash explained that the UAE confronted this aggression by relying on its national defence capabilities, based on a combination of local industries and advanced defence systems. He noted that these capabilities succeeded in intercepting about 95% of the drones and missiles that targeted the country, reflecting the nation’s readiness and its ability to protect citizens, residents, and visitors.

He stressed that the source of danger in the Iranian constitution is not limited to political and security dimensions, but extends to educational and intellectual spheres. He explained that changes introduced to educational curricula since the Iranian revolution reflect a structured ideological orientation, including inciting content that promotes concepts of violence, instilled in younger generations through curricula and programs directed at children.

He affirmed that the current phase requires reassessing relations with various countries to clarify true positions during crises, noting that critical moments clearly reveal the nature and stability of partnerships.

He emphasised that the attacks targeting civilians, facilities, and infrastructure in the UAE and countries of the region constitute a violation of state sovereignty, international laws and norms, and the United Nations Charter, as well as an undermining of regional security and peace. He added that the challenge goes beyond a political dispute to reflect an approach based on interference and crossing boundaries.

He confirmed that the UAE’s message is centered on promoting stability and respecting the sovereignty of states, with each country exercising its role within its borders, away from any practices that may destabilize security or export crises.

For his part, Salvatore Caiata affirmed that solidarity among peoples is not merely a moral value, but requires translation into practical initiatives and tangible responses. He noted that the Italian Parliament is working to strengthen this approach through initiatives that support closer ties between peoples.

He added that the attacks targeting the UAE were not aimed at it alone, but at a distinguished developmental and civilisational model. He stressed that the UAE has established a model based on culture, openness, and inclusiveness, making its experience an advanced model worthy of attention.

He pointed out that the societal culture in the UAE—based on tolerance, diversity, and inclusion—represents the opposite of approaches based on exporting ideologies and extremism, emphasizing the importance of supporting and strengthening this model.