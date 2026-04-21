'Make it in the Emirates' 2026 announces EMSTEEL as Metals & Fabrication Sector Partner

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- ''Make it in the Emirates'' 2026, the UAE’s national platform for industrial growth and transformation, has announced EMSTEEL Group, one of the region’s largest publicly traded integrated steel and building materials manufacturers, as the Metals & Fabrication Sector Partner for its fifth and largest edition, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of the UAE’s industrial growth, resilience, and economic diversification.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, Make it in the Emirates 2026 will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 4 to 7 May 2026.

As Sector Partner, EMSTEEL will showcase its advanced and sustainable solutions through a dedicated platform, highlighting its capabilities and advancements across the iron and steel industry, in line with the event’s strategic objectives to strengthen local manufacturing, drive innovation, and enhance industrial resilience, while reinforcing the group’s role in enabling a more competitive and future-ready national industrial ecosystem.

As one of 12 strategic sectors at Make it in the Emirates 2026, the Metals & Fabrication sector will play a pivotal role in showcasing the UAE’s industrial capabilities and manufacturing innovation.

By highlighting advanced metal production techniques, sustainable fabrication processes, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies into manufacturing workflows, the sector exemplifies Make it in the Emirates’ commitment to positioning the UAE as a global hub for high-quality, industrial-grade metal products.

EMSTEEL Group will also participate in a series of high-level discussion sessions throughout the four-day event, with its leadership contributing to discussions on industrial partnerships, sustainability, and regional collaboration.

Through these engagements, EMSTEEL will highlight its role as a national industrial leader and its contribution to advancing the UAE’s industrial development agenda, strengthening supply chain resilience, and accelerating decarbonisation efforts across the steel and manufacturing sectors.

Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and an integrated operating model, EMSTEEL continues to deliver high-quality steel and building materials to key global industries, including construction, energy, and engineering, supporting Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for industrial innovation and strategic collaboration.