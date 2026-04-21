Sheikh Khalifa Medical City announces successful surgical correction of severe scoliosis using advanced spine surgery expertise

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced the successful surgical correction of a severe scoliosis case in a 15-year-old patient at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC). The complex procedure represents a significant milestone for the hospital’s multidisciplinary spine programme and reinforces the critical role of early detection and timely intervention in scoliosis management.

The patient was also diagnosed with MOG antibody-associated demyelination, a rare autoimmune neurological condition. The severe deformity significantly affected the patient’s functional capacity and postural stability.

Following close coordination between spine surgeons, pulmonologists, anaesthesiologists, paediatric intensive care specialists, and rehabilitation experts, the surgical team successfully reduced the curvature to 28 degrees. The patient is now pain-free, physically active, and continues to show marked improvement in posture, balance, and overall function. His family expressed sincere appreciation for the care provided and the positive outcome achieved at SKMC.

Dr. Arun Babu Rajeswaran, Division Chief of Neurosurgery at SEHA’s Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, commented: “This case highlights the critical importance of early diagnosis and timely intervention in managing scoliosis. When left untreated, spinal curvature can progress rapidly, increasing surgical complexity and associated risks. Despite the severity of this case, a 102-degree curvature in a 15-year-old patient, we achieved an excellent outcome through meticulous preoperative planning and advanced surgical techniques.

Our objective is always to restore function, enhance quality of life, and empower patients to live confidently and without limitations.”

Dr. Mahmoud Benour, Consultant Neurosurgeon at SEHA’s Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, added: “This success reflects the strength of SKMC’s multidisciplinary collaboration. Complex spine surgery requires not only technical surgical expertise but also advanced perioperative care, critical care support, and coordinated rehabilitation. When expertise, technology, and teamwork align, even the most challenging cases can achieve exceptional outcomes.”

Globally, scoliosis affects approximately 2–3% of the population. Early identification during childhood and adolescence is essential to prevent severe deformity and long-term complications. As rates of paediatric scoliosis increases in the UAE, the importance of routine screening and timely referral continues to grow.