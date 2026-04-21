Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development strengthens social innovation through Sadeem Innovation Lab

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- To mark World Creativity and Innovation Day, the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) has highlighted its ongoing commitment to strengthening the social sector through the launch of the Sadeem Innovation Lab, a platform designed to develop, test and scale impactful social solutions.

Sadeem is the department’s internal innovation lab, set up to support teams and employees in developing practical, forward-thinking solutions to priority social challenges. It operates through a structured internal model, using established channels to ensure proper governance while accelerating the development of high-impact ideas.

The lab is currently being implemented as an internal operating model that enhances the efficiency of solution development for priority challenges, helping to deliver tangible and sustainable impact.

Commenting on the launch of the lab, Dr. Yousif Al Zaabi, Director of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at DCD, said: “The Sadeem Innovation Lab plays a key role in how we use innovation to strengthen the social sector. It allows us to turn challenges into opportunities, and ideas into practical solutions, helping to improve the quality of social services and respond to the needs of the community.”

Dr. Al Zaabi continued: “Through Sadeem, we support teams in developing solutions based on evidence and practical experience, following a clear approach that takes ideas from discovery through testing, and into implementation.”

Sadeem follows a clear, integrated model built around three key stages: discovery, validation, and acceleration. These are then delivered through three dedicated tracks: Tarfa for discovery, Suhail for validation and testing, and Marqab for designing and scaling initiatives, with each track helping turn ideas into practical solutions that can be implemented and scaled.

Ultimately, the Sadeem Innovation Lab will be judged on its delivery of practical outputs, including prototypes, measurable pilots, and reusable knowledge assets that help extend the impact of solutions across the social sector. Its adoption of a hands-on approach goes beyond theory, giving entities a clear path to test and refine solutions before scaling them, thereby improving the efficiency and quality of social services.

All these efforts will undoubtedly support the development of a stronger culture and infrastructure of innovation across the DCD, while enhancing its ability to develop more flexible and sustainable social services and programmes.

They also support wider priorities related to improving quality of life, empowering individuals, and shaping a more connected and effective social sector in Abu Dhabi.

The DCD highlighted that Sadeem offers a practical route for turning ideas into real, measurable impact. It plays a key role in shaping innovative responses to social challenges, while also improving the quality and efficiency of services delivered to the community.

Looking ahead, there are plans to explore how its scope can be expanded, enabling greater involvement from relevant stakeholders across the social sector through carefully designed operating models.