Zayed Authority for People of Determination Youth Council launches 'Moayem' Label

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- In a step that reflects the advancement of Abu Dhabi’s government ecosystem and the integration of its efforts to improve quality of life, the Youth Council of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination has launched the “Moayem” label as a national framework that promotes accessibility and universal design concepts.

The initiative builds on existing government efforts, most notably the “Sahl” accessibility assessment system introduced by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, contributing to the development of more inclusive and sustainable environments for all members of society.

This was announced during a youth session titled “We Are Accessible to Them Wherever They Are,” held at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi. The session brought together youth and decision-makers to discuss challenges and opportunities related to the development of facilities and services, explore innovation in applying accessibility standards, and highlight the role of urban planning and partnerships in building more inclusive and prepared environments.

The session resulted in practical recommendations that support policy development and strengthen sustainable dialogue among stakeholders.

It was organised by the Youth Council of Zayed Authority for People of Determination in collaboration with Aldar Properties, Al Dhafra Youth Council, and Al Mubarakah Youth Council, and was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Empowerment of People of Determination and Senior Citizens at the Ministry of Family; Abdullah Abdul Aali Al Humaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Hamda Khalifa, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Community Development; Saoud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Acting Undersecretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Shaikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; along with a number of representatives from government and private entities.

Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said: “The United Arab Emirates has consistently adopted a firm approach that places human dignity at the core of its priorities, working to create integrated environments that ensure equal opportunities and enable everyone to actively participate in society.

This reflects the vision of our wise leadership, which believes that inclusion is a fundamental pillar for building a cohesive and sustainable society, where efforts are integrated to provide a supportive environment that empowers all segments of society to realize their potential and fully integrate into the development journey.

He added: “Youth today play a vital role as key partners in proposing solutions and leading initiatives that promote accessibility and universal design concepts, contributing to the development of more inclusive and prepared environments. Empowering youth to participate in this journey enhances the sustainability of impact and reflects a national model that embodies the UAE’s ambition toward a society where everyone contributes to shaping the future.”

Abdullah Abdul Aali Al Humaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, stated: “The launch of ‘Moayem’ represents a qualitative step in advancing the accessibility ecosystem in the UAE and reflects an ongoing commitment to empowering People of Determination and enhancing their active participation. Inclusion is achieved by creating integrated environments that ensure accessibility and independence, alongside developing national standards that enhance the readiness of facilities and services and align with the country’s aspirations for a more inclusive and sustainable future.”

He added: “The label represents a strategic step toward establishing advanced national standards that enhance the readiness of facilities and services and support the independence of People of Determination. Achieving inclusion requires integrated efforts and active partnerships, ultimately improving quality of life and aligning with the nation’s vision for a more inclusive and sustainable future.”

The launch of “Moayem” serves as a practical extension of the efforts led by the Department of Municipalities and Transport through the “Sahl” system, which provides an integrated framework to assess accessibility levels in buildings and facilities based on measurable standards. This supports improving ease of access and enables various segments of society—particularly People of Determination and senior citizens—to use facilities independently and with ease.

“Moayem” also strengthens the social and awareness dimension of the accessibility ecosystem by promoting a culture of universal design, raising awareness of its importance, and supporting entities in preparing to implement these standards, thereby achieving a sustainable impact that enhances quality of life across the emirate.

The label reflects a forward-looking vision aimed at enhancing the readiness of facilities and services to be more inclusive and accessible, by encouraging the adoption of universal design standards and developing supportive environments that empower People of Determination to actively participate in all aspects of life. It positions accessibility as a fundamental pillar of quality of life.

The integration between “Moayem” and “Sahl” represents an advanced model of government collaboration in Abu Dhabi, combining community awareness with measurable impact, accelerating the realization of more inclusive and sustainable urban and service environments, and translating the UAE’s vision of building a barrier-free society that ensures active participation for all.