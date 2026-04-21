Ajman Department of Finance organises workshop on financial plan, budget preparation procedures

AJMAN, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Finance in Ajman organised a workshop titled “Financial Circular and Procedures for Preparing the Financial Plan and General Budget,” targeting budget preparation officials, human resources officers, and project and technical requirements managers across government entities in the emirate.

The workshop was held as part of the Department’s efforts to develop the government financial system and enhance the efficiency of financial planning and the preparation of financial plans, in alignment with its vision to achieve a leading model for a sustainable financial environment.

The workshop aimed to empower government financial cadres to formulate proactive plans aligned with the ambitious vision of the Emirate of Ajman, ensuring optimal utilisation of resources and reinforcing the foundations of long-term financial sustainability.

Reflecting the depth of Ajman’s government experience, the workshop focused on three main pillars, including the “Programme and Performance Budgeting” approach. This approach, adopted by the emirate for nearly 17 years, serves as a cornerstone of financial resource management, demonstrating institutional maturity, efficiency, and a strong link between budgets and strategic objectives.

Under the sustainable development pillar, the workshop addressed the significant advancements this system has undergone since its launch in 2009, underscoring its high level of flexibility and effective responsiveness to global economic changes.

Meanwhile, the capacity-building pillar focused on transferring accumulated knowledge and practical expertise to specialists, enhancing the development of national capabilities capable of producing accurate and professional financial outputs that support the sustainability of government financial performance.

The workshop also included practical training on the “Estidama” system, enabling government entities to input their data and efficiently monitor budget preparation processes, with the aim of enhancing the accuracy of financial outputs and the quality of planning.

In this context, Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, affirmed that organising the workshop aligns with the Department’s mission to manage financial capabilities and resources through an innovative and reliable model based on collaboration and flexibility, to achieve financial sustainability and enhance quality of life in Ajman.

He added: “We are committed to embedding a culture of sustainable financial planning and developing financial human capital by equipping it with modern knowledge and tools that ensure the preparation of accurate and realistic plans in accordance with globally recognised best practices, while enhancing the quality of financial decision-making across government entities.”

He further explained that the Department is keen to unify financial procedures and strengthen compliance with approved policies to ensure planning accuracy and implementation efficiency. He added that the Department continues to enhance integration between financial and strategic planning, in line with the emirate’s direction towards achieving comprehensive development.

The outcomes of the workshop are expected to contribute to the development of more accurate and realistic financial plans, reduce the gap between projections and actual results, enhance government spending efficiency, and improve the quality of financial decisions, supporting the emirate’s sustainable development journey and strengthening its global competitiveness.

This workshop forms part of a series of training programmes and initiatives implemented by the Department of Finance in Ajman throughout the year, aimed at promoting best financial practices and developing the government financial system in support of Ajman Vision 2030 and the emirate’s future aspirations.

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