Knowledge Lounge hosts inspiring sessions in collaboration with International Prize for Arabic Fiction

DUBAI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Knowledge Lounge, a flagship initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), organised a series of inspiring dialogue sessions in collaboration with the International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF). The sessions successfully convened a distinguished lineup of prominent writers and literary figures, who held insightful discussions on the novels shortlisted for the prize.

The sessions highlight MBRF’s commitment to facilitating remarkable literary and knowledge events, especially those that promote the Arabic language, opening up direct communication channels between Arab novelists and their audience. By fostering an interactive environment, the sessions empowered emerging literary talents, enabling the exchange of expertise among writers, while also enhancing the audience’s critical analysis skills.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, stated that the Knowledge Lounge sessions reflect MBRF’s steadfast commitment to supporting the literary and intellectual movement taking shape across the Arab world, while strengthening the role of the Arabic language as a vessel of creativity and knowledge.

He added, “We are honored to collaborate with IPAF, led by a vision to showcase the talents of a distinguished group of outstanding literary voices, fostering direct dialogue between writers and audiences. This seamlessly aligns with our broader belief that such trailblazing initiatives contribute to the creation of cohesive knowledge societies, inspiring upcoming generations to continue embarking on the journey of creativity, further reinforcing the elevated stature of the Arabic language within the global landscape.”

Dr. Yasir Suleiman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of IPAF (best known as the Arabic Booker), said: “Discussions held on the shortlisted novels as part of the Knowledge Lounge sessions provided a valuable opportunity for direct interaction between the authors of these novels and their readership who primarily engage with the works through in-depth readings and rich discussions in their clubs, gatherings, and cultural retreats, as I have personally witnessed on more than one occasion.

This highlights the growing cultural awareness spreading among Arab intellectuals, with such circles providing a nurturing environment that promises goodness and growth. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to MBRF, the Knowledge Lounge, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, and all the clubs and gatherings in the UAE and abroad for supporting and promoting Arabic fiction. As members of the Board of Trustees of IPAF, we deeply value this initiative and consider it a part of our commitment to being in service of Arabic literature.”

One of the sessions discussed the novel ‘The Seer’ by Diaa Jubaili, which traces the protagonist’s journey through history, from the rise of civilizations to their decline – identifying the novel’s sources of inspiration and central theme. In another session, author Said Khatibi discussed his novel ‘I Resist the River’s Course’, highlighting central ideas and meaning – both explicit and implicit.

Said Khatibi, who won the Arabic Booker for his novel ‘I Resist the River’s Course’, emphasized the significance of the Knowledge Lounge sessions. He stated that these sessions are much more than mere reading initiatives, serving as a unifying platform that convenes a select group of readers, writers, and critics from across the Arab world. They empower authors to engage with readers, exploring the depth of their literary experience and the essence of the creative process.

He added: "The members of Knowledge Lounge had already read the novel, enabling me to discover aspects of it I hadn't noticed before. During the sessions, we didn't just discuss the novel, but also the process of writing it and the reflections that I had while writing it. The Knowledge Lounge doesn't simply discuss books; it brings writers closer to the public, encouraging them to embrace their work. This is extremely important because we are dealing with an attentive and passionate Arab readership."

Khatibi also stressed the need to establish more libraries in the Arab world and foster discussions on literature, which shapes the memory and future of nations.

One of the sessions featured author Doaa Ibrahim, who explored the ideas presented in her novel ‘A Cloud Above My Head’, encouraging readers to reconsider the mysteries of the human psyche and its complexities. Furthermore, author Amin Zaoui discussed his novel ‘Siesta Dream’, revealing his valuable insights on the novel’s philosophical message and significance.

In another session, Ahmad Abdulatif, writer of the novel ‘The Origin of Species’, highlighted the theme of contemporary human crisis and its imagined future. Najwa Barakat, the author of 'The Absence of Mai', also explored the deep and subtle emotional themes embedded in the novel.