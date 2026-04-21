During phone call with Abdullah bin Zayed, Kuwaiti FM condemns terrorist plot targeting UAE national unity, stability

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

During the call, Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah condemned the terrorist plot that aimed to undermine national unity and stability in the United Arab Emirates, and affirmed Kuwait’s full solidarity with the UAE, as well as its support for all measures taken to safeguard its security, stability, and sovereignty.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks to Sheikh Jarrah Al-Sabah for the supportive stance of the sisterly State of Kuwait and its full solidarity with the UAE, affirming the deep-rooted, historic fraternal relations between the two countries.

H.H. stressed that the UAE adopts a firm approach and an uncompromising stance in confronting terrorism and extremism in all their forms and manifestations, and categorically rejects any malicious attempts aimed at undermining the security, stability, or sovereignty of states.

He underscored the importance of strengthening international cooperation and multilateral action to eradicate the roots of terrorism, cut off its sources, and reinforce the foundations of security, peace, and stability at both regional and international levels.

H.H. also affirmed that terrorism and extremism have no religion or sect, but rather represent a dangerous deviation from the essence of human values that form the foundation for building prosperous societies. He stressed that the UAE will continue to be a global model of tolerance, coexistence, and cultural diversity, and a homeland of human fraternity, bringing together more than 200 nationalities living in safety and harmony under a firm approach that promotes peace, openness, and the protection of human dignity.

Furthermore, the phone call also addressed overall developments in the region, regional updates, and efforts aimed at enhancing international peace and security.