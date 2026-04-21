Austria's FM underscores strategic importance of Africa

VIENNA, ADDIS ABABA, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Austria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasised the strategic importance of the African continent, noting that developments there impact the economic and security interests of Europe and Austria.

The Austrian minister made these remarks on the sidelines of her participation in the EU–Ethiopia Business Forum 2026, held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

She explained that Austria’s strategy toward Africa focuses on regions with promising economic opportunities and stable partnerships, in cooperation with African countries, with the aim of opening new horizons that enhance sustainable development and strengthen Austria’s interests in a way that benefits both sides.

The minister stated that Africa is a continent with unique potential for economic growth, reaffirming her country’s commitment to strengthening partnership with the African Union.

She also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Youssouf, covering key areas of cooperation, including peace and security, governance, human rights, economic development, and multilateral cooperation.