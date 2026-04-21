UAE Accountability Authority launches 'Guardians of Accountability' campaign

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Accountability Authority has launched the “Guardians of Accountability” campaign to promote a culture of accountability and reinforce the values of integrity and transparency, stemming from a firm belief that these values are already deeply rooted within the UAE society and reflected in the conduct of its members, while aiming to further strengthen and reaffirm their importance in protecting public resources and enhancing trust in the governance framework.

The initiative was in light of the rapidly evolving global challenges. The United Arab Emirates affirms that adherence to deeply rooted national values remains a fundamental pillar in addressing these challenges and advancing sustainable development.

The campaign aligns with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to strengthen the system of societal values, emphasising that accountability is not limited to a single entity, but rather a shared national commitment that reflects the collective efforts of all members and institutions of society.

The “Guardians of Accountability” campaign aims to highlight values as an inherent and deeply rooted component of the UAE society, underscoring that these values represent a shared responsibility between individuals and institutions. Through this collective commitment, all members of society contribute to safeguarding the nation’s resources and preserving its achievements.

The campaign also seeks to promote the concept of community partnership and reinforce a culture of collaboration between oversight entities and government institutions, supporting the efficient management of public resources and enhancing trust in the country’s governance framework.

The campaign focuses on:

* Raising societal awareness of the importance of integrity and accountability

* Reinforcing the concept of shared responsibility in protecting public resources

* Strengthening integration and cooperation between oversight entities and government institutions

* Enhancing public trust in governance and oversight systems in the UAE

The UAE Accountability Authority affirmed that the “Guardians of Accountability” campaign represents the first step in an integrated national journey aimed at raising awareness and embedding values through a series of initiatives and awareness programs implemented in partnership with relevant entities.

The campaign seeks to emphasise that national values are deeply embedded within the UAE society, and that preserving and strengthening them is a shared responsibility among all, further reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading model in good governance and the protection of public resources.