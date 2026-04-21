Mauritania commends UAE’s efforts in dismantling terrorist cell, reaffirms its solidarity with UAE

NOUAKCHOTT, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Islamic Republic of Mauritania has commended the security measures taken by the United Arab Emirates, which led to the dismantling of a terrorist cell and the arrest of its members.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Mauritanians Abroad stated in a press release, carried by the Mauritanian News Agency, that Mauritania expresses its full solidarity with the UAE in protecting its security and stability.

It also commends the vigilance and efficiency of the Emirati security agencies, affirming its full solidarity with the UAE in protecting its security and stability.

It also reiterates its total rejection of terrorism in all its forms and its support for efforts aimed at combating it and strengthening security in the region.