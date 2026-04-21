Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist plot targeting UAE

RIYADH, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of the terrorist plot targeting the national unity and stability of the United Arab Emirates, as well as its praise for the efficiency and vigilance of the UAE security services in dismantling the terrorist cell, arresting its members, and foiling its criminal plans.

In a statement, carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA) the ministry affirmed Saudi Arabia’s full solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard security and stability and to combat extremism and terrorism in all its forms.