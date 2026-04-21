Sharjah Marine Observatory launched from Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- In a pioneering scientific achievement that reinforces the presence of University of Khorfakkan in advanced marine research, Sharjah Marine Sciences Research Centre (SMSRC) at the university has announced the launch of the Sharjah Marine Observatory (SMO).

The observatory serves as an advanced scientific platform contributing to the development of environmental studies and a deeper understanding of marine ecosystem dynamics along the UAE’s eastern coast.

The first phase of the project included the deployment of the marine monitoring station (S1) within the Al Qalqali Marine Reserve in Khorfakkan, located one kilometer offshore at a depth of up to 30 meters.

A comprehensive set of field operations was carried out, including seabed visual surveys using a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), temperature profiling throughout the water column, and the collection of water and sediment samples for high-precision analysis based on multiple environmental indicators. The project also features a continuous monitoring program supported by regular weekly field visits, enhancing the quality of research outputs and supporting evidence-based environmental decision-making.

Ongoing efforts under the project align with strategic development plans, reflecting the University’s commitment to its scientific and research role in protecting marine environments. The initiative further strengthens the university’s position as an active regional hub for scientific knowledge production, contributing to the sustainability of natural resources and the promotion of ecological balance.