Mohammed bin Rashid reviews Al Mamzar Beaches project under Dubai’s AED3bn beach plan

DUBAI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, toured the Al Mamzar Beaches development project, one of Dubai Municipality’s flagship strategic projects. Featuring an investment of AED500 million, the project is set to become a unique family beach destination.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The Al Mamzar Beaches project reflects Dubai Municipality’s efforts to enhance beach infrastructure, transform the emirate’s coastline into world-class urban and tourism destinations, and create an integrated environment that promotes healthy lifestyles, social connection, and sustainability.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “As part of our vision to transform Dubai into the world’s best city to live in by 2040, we recently approved the AED3 billion Dubai Beaches development plan aimed at increasing beach capacity for tourists and visitors by 170%.”

H.H. added: “Today, I toured Al Mamzar Beaches, one of our strategic projects nearing completion. It will become one of Dubai’s leading family destinations, spanning 4 million square feet and capable of accommodating up to 7 million visitors annually.”

“Our projects are moving ahead, and work will not stop, on the contrary, the pace will accelerate. We remain committed to a clear development agenda, with even greater achievements ahead,” H.H. further said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was also accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning, and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, briefed His Highness on the progress of the Al Mamzar Beaches project, part of an AED3 billion portfolio of premium beachfront developments across key locations, including Al Mamzar Corniche and Lagoon, Jumeirah 1, and planned projects in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1 and 2, and Jebel Ali Beach through 2030.

The project aligns with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which focuses on enhancing open public spaces, promoting healthy lifestyles, and improving community wellbeing. It also supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan by advancing beachfront development and strengthening urban infrastructure, in line with Dubai’s Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap 2030, which aims to position the emirate among the world’s most beautiful and sustainable coastal cities.

Designed to meet rising visitor demand, Al Mamzar Beaches will feature 35 service and leisure facilities, all built to international standards and accessible to people of determination. The project is expected to increase visitor numbers significantly to seven million visitors annually, with a 500% boost in service capacity - including safety and rescue infrastructure - and the creation of more than 65 new investment opportunities.

Its standout features include the world’s first 24/7 women-only beach offering night swimming, a floating walkway at Al Mamzar Lagoon, the first of its kind in the region, and a waterfront restaurant.

More than 5.5 kilometres of walking, running, and cycling tracks will link the lagoon, corniche, and Al Mamzar Beach Park, creating an integrated beach-and-park experience.

Dubai Municipality is enhancing the digital infrastructure of its beaches by leveraging advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and Internet of Things, as part of its smart city operations. This approach strengthens public safety and enhances beach services through faster response, intelligent systems, and operational precision, helping protect beach users, reduce risks, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leader in smart beach safety.

Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita said the development will redefine family beach destinations, strengthening Dubai’s network of beaches and waterfronts while reinforcing its position as a global tourism hub.

He added: “Dubai Municipality continues to advance the Al Mamzar Beaches project, with the destination expected to open soon and deliver high standards of safety, sustainability, and service quality.”

He further said: “We are committed to developing high-quality beach destinations that enhance quality of life, strengthen Dubai’s appeal, and reinforce its position as a global hub for beach tourism and as one of the world’s best cities to live, work, and visit.”

Al Mamzar Lagoon Beach will span 2.75 million square feet, featuring a 300-metre night swimming beach, children’s play areas, gyms, water sports zones, jet ski docks and shaded beachfront spaces.

Al Mamzar Corniche, covering 1.25 million square feet, will cater to visitors seeking privacy and premium experiences, including a dedicated women’s beach with full privacy, sport facilities, art walkways, and seasonal event spaces.

Dubai Municipality has integrated investment opportunities across retail, dining, water sports, and recreational services to support private sector participation and boost economic activity at beaches.

In line with climate adaptation goals, 350,000 cubic metres of sand were used in land reclamation to strengthen coastal resilience and provide the necessary protection for beach goers, based on specialised environmental studies.

Al Mamzar’s Lagoon and Corniche developments mark a major advancement in public beach design, delivering a comprehensive destination that blends leisure, tourism, and community value.