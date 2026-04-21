Sharjah Chamber, Vietnam Embassy discuss trade, investment cooperation

SHARJAH, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed with the Embassy of Vietnam in the UAE ways to enhance economic cooperation and strengthen bilateral trade ties.

The discussions focused on expanding private sector partnerships and unlocking new business opportunities, including plans to host a joint Sharjah–Vietnam Business Forum in 2026. The forum aims to facilitate trade and investment flows while creating a structured platform for businessmen and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities and build sustainable strategic partnerships.

The discussions took place during a meeting at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters, where Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received Nguyen Thanh Diep, Ambassador of Vietnam to the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides explored avenues to enhance economic and commercial cooperation between Sharjah and Vietnam, with a focus on identifying opportunities to develop relations between the two business communities across key sectors.

They also highlighted the importance of joint efforts in organising economic events, including exhibitions and conferences, to facilitate knowledge exchange, strengthen networking, and support the development of bilateral investment flows.

Abdallah Al Owais welcomed the delegation at the outset of the meeting, praising the strength of economic relations between the UAE and Vietnam, which have witnessed notable growth across multiple sectors.

He noted that this progress reflects the depth of the strategic partnership between the two countries, pointing out that Vietnam is the UAE’s leading non-oil trading partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Al Owais further emphasised the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to enhancing business-to-business connectivity between Sharjah and Vietnam through targeted initiatives and economic platforms designed to unlock new trade and investment opportunities.

The Vietnamese delegation expressed appreciation for the warm welcome at SCCI and for the Sharjah Chamber’s efforts in strengthening cooperation with the Vietnamese business community. It noted that bilateral economic relations continue to progress, reflecting a strong UAE–Vietnam partnership and a shared commitment to expanding cooperation across key sectors.

The delegation also stressed the importance of enhancing communication between private sector institutions in both countries and expanding cooperation in trade and investment, enabling both sides to effectively leverage emerging opportunities and mutual growth potential.