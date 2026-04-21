Tehran’s perceptions of controlling Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz legally invalid, completely rejected: Arab League

CAIRO, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States affirmed that Arab countries have not been and will not be held hostage by Iran to settle scores.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, stressed that Tehran’s perceptions of controlling the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz are legally invalid, lack any justification or basis, and are completely rejected.

This came in his speech during the extraordinary ministerial-level meeting of the Arab League Council, held via videoconference, regarding the unlawful Iranian attacks against Arab states and Iran’s obligations under international law. The session was chaired by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, as the current chair of the Council at the ministerial level.

Aboul Gheit called on the international community to hold the aggressor fully accountable for its illegal, unjustified, and unacceptable attacks on a number of Arab countries.

He said that freedom of navigation in international straits and waterways—including the Strait of Hormuz—is guaranteed by international law and is a core principle of the law of the sea. Iran cannot claim the right to control the Strait of Hormuz simply because it does not own it. He added that any measures it imposes to restrict navigation or enforce discriminatory transit rules have no basis in law or established international norms.

Aboul Gheit stated that Iran has not complied with UN Security Council Resolution 2817 issued on March 11, nor has it acknowledged that its attacks on Arab states in the Gulf, Jordan, and Iraq constituted a serious violation of international law, an unacceptable breach of state sovereignty, and a blatant violation of the principles of good neighborliness.

He again called on Iran to immediately comply with the Security Council resolution and to bear full responsibility for the damages and losses caused by these unlawful attacks, including providing compensation and reparations in accordance with international law.

He emphasised that the Arab League considers any attack on an Arab state, or any act of intimidation and terror against its civilian population, as an attack on all Arab states.

He said: “We all stand united in solidarity with the countries that have been subjected to these malicious attacks. We express our appreciation and salute the leaderships and peoples who have shown resilience and courage in the face of aggression that, unfortunately, did not adhere to even the most basic ethics of war, directing its fire at civilians and civilian facilities without distinction or moral restraint.”