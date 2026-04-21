UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 2026 Paris Open Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, is preparing to compete at the 2026 Paris Open Grand Prix, one of the leading international competitions bringing together top jiu-Jitsu athletes from around the world.

The championship will take place from April 24 to 26, 2026, in Paris. Official weigh-ins are scheduled for Friday, 24 April, followed by preliminary and semi-final matches on Saturday. The competition will conclude with the finals on Sunday in a packed schedule that tests athletes’ physical and mental readiness over three consecutive days.

The National Team features male and female athletes across multiple weight categories. The men’s line-up includes Rashed Mohammed Alshehhi (56kg), Abdulrahman Sayedna Sayed Mohammed (56kg), Abdulrahman Abdulhak (62kg), Ahmad Khalifa Andeez (69kg), Faisal Alwahedi (69kg), Saeed Humaid Alkaabi (85kg), Amaar Alhosani (94kg), Abdulla Ahmed Al Kaabi (94kg), and Rashid Alhimany (+94kg).

The women’s team includes Mariam Al-Ali (45kg), Balqees Abdulkarim (48kg), Alanoud Ibrahim Abdulla Alharbi (48kg), and Meera Hasan Ali Hasan Alhosani (52kg).

The team is currently in a training camp ahead of the competition, focusing on technical and tactical work alongside physical and mental preparation to ensure athletes enter at their best level.

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Technical Director at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the championship is an important part of the national team’s competition calendar, given the high level of competition.

He said, “We approach this participation from a strategic perspective that goes beyond immediate results. It offers an opportunity to measure our athletes' development in a high-level competitive environment and assess their readiness to compete against world champions. It also allows us to track developments on the international scene, which supports improvements in our preparation system and helps sustain the UAE’s position in the sport.

“The timing of this participation, alongside the participation in the Asian Beach Games in China, reflects the Federation’s ability to manage two parallel squads efficiently and prepare multiple groups of talent in line with technical and competitive objectives. It is a clear indicator of the maturity and integration of the technical system.”

Elsewhere, Ibrahim Al Hosani, National Team coach, said the training programme focuses on fine technical details related to managing high-level matches, controlling the pace, and making the most of each athlete’s strengths based on their weight category.

He said, “We work on simulating different match scenarios, with a focus on small details that make the difference in closely contested bouts. The athletes are showing strong commitment and a clear response to technical instructions, and we aim to deliver performances that reflect the work put in during the preparation period.”

This participation is part of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s strategy to strengthen the UAE’s achievements in the sport on the international stage and to enhance athletes’ readiness by exposing them to different styles, supporting technical development and improving their ability to handle pressure in major championships.