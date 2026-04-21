Egyptian President reiterates Egypt's categorical condemnation of unjustified Iranian aggressions against Arab Gulf states

CAIRO, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt today underscored its unequivocal rejection and categorical condemnation of the unjustified Iranian aggressions against the Arab Gulf states and all other Arab nations.

''I reaffirmed our full support for the security of our brotherly Arab states, as it constitutes an inextricable part of Egypt’s national security,'' said President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, during a meeting with President Alexander Stubb of Finland.

The Egyptian president emphasised the necessity of persistent coordination among the various partners to achieve regional and international security and stability.

''In this context, I reiterate Egypt’s welcome of the current truce, which represents a positive development toward containing the escalation and fostering an environment conducive to the desired calm. We emphasise the imperative of seizing this opportunity to prioritize the diplomatic path.''

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations in various political, economic and trade fields, opportunities for cooperation in a number of vital sectors, as well as regional and international issues.