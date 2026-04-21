Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition kicks off Tomorrow in Al Ain, celebrating national agricultural heritage, innovation

AL AIN, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the second edition of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 kicks off tomorrow, Wednesday, in ADNEC - Al Ain.

Organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), this landmark event serves as a comprehensive national platform, strengthening a resilient agricultural sector in line with the UAE’s sustainable food security objectives.

The event is a powerful platform for Emirati farmers, unlocking new markets, putting their products front and centre for consumers across the UAE, and forging direct links with top food industry companies, investors, and innovators.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the Farmers’ Market and discover an impressive selection of fresh crops and locally grown products, highlighting how the UAE’s locally grown produce is delivering world-class quality right to the community’s doorstep.

The Farmers’ Market will also spotlight products from Emirati women farmers, junior farmers, beekeepers, and dates traders. Additionally, the exhibition will include a Livestock Breeders’ Tent complete with live livestock, aquaculture, and a dedicated auction area.

Hajar Bakhit Alketbi, Director of Government Communication Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), stated: “The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition is a national statement and an open invitation to every member of our community to reconnect with the legacy of our late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He gave us our love for this land and taught us that agriculture is woven into the very fabric of our survival and progress.

Through this platform, we aim to deepen agricultural awareness across society and bridge the gap between our younger generations and the heritage of those who came before them. We firmly believe that agriculture should be more than just an industry or business, it should become a national culture and a way of life that all of us take pride in building together.”

Alketbi added: “We warmly invite families, youth, students, and all members of our community to visit ADNEC Centre Al Ain and be part of this inspiring experience. It is a rare opportunity to witness firsthand the extraordinary innovation and growth shaping our agricultural sector, and to hear the stories of the farmers who are the true heroes behind it. Your presence matters deeply as it is a direct expression of support for our leadership’s vision of making Emirati products the first and preferred choice for one and all. This event goes a long way in cementing agriculture as a cornerstone of our path towards a more secure and sustainable future.”

The visitor experience at the exhibition is distributed across four carefully designed strategic tracks. The ‘Farmers Track’ focuses on supporting local producers and connecting them with key food industry companies to open new marketing and business avenues.

The ‘Community Track’ targets families through interactive workshops in the Community Corner to promote the values of sustainability and home farming. Children and youth are at the heart of this event, with dedicated activities designed to spark a genuine love for the land. The event aims to nurture the next generation of farmers, keeping this cherished heritage alive, leveraging technology and growing with every new generation.

The ‘Educational Track’ brings science and innovation to the forefront, engaging school and university students in meaningful dialogue around practical solutions for food security.

The ‘Business and Young Entrepreneurs Track’ meanwhile, opens doors for startups and new ideas to take root in the agricultural sector, nurturing the next wave of agri-entrepreneurs and reinforcing agriculture’s potential as a dynamic and sustainable economic driver. Together, these tracks make the exhibition a truly inclusive platform attracting all segments of community from industry specialists to young students.

The conference programme of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition raises the intellectual bar, assembling a distinguished lineup of experts and thought leaders to tackle the sector’s most pressing challenges and opportunities through an array of carefully curated panel discussions.

The daily discussion agenda is distributed across a number of strategic themes. The conference begins on the first day by discussing the “Role of Data and Artificial Intelligence in the Agricultural Sector” and moves on the second day to highlight the “Future of Food Industries”.

The third day is dedicated to celebrating the “Contributions of the Family and the Female Farmer” while the events conclude on the fourth day with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) forum on “Agricultural Sustainability and Food Safety”. The exhibition promises to be an unmissable opportunity and a place where the future of the UAE’s food security takes shape. It offers visiting families a rich and memorable experience in the heart of Al Ain.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition in Al Ain is more than just an exhibition, it is an inspiring journey for all members of the community to explore the future of food and contribute to building a sector that guarantees us safety and sustainability.