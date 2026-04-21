Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Senegal

DAKAR, 21st April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security, held in Senegal’s capital, Dakar.

The forum brought together a wide range of leaders, officials, and international experts to discuss security and stability issues across Africa.

The forum serves as a leading international platform to address current security challenges in Africa and explore ways to strengthen stability and support sustainable development amid rapidly evolving regional and global dynamics.

On the sidelines of the forum, Sheikh Shakhboot held a bilateral meeting with Ousmane Sonko, Prime Minister of Senegal, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation, and to exchange views on key regional and international issues of mutual interest.

By participating in the forum, the UAE reaffirms its strong commitment to supporting peace and security in Africa and working with regional and international partners to promote stability and advance sustainable development for people across the continent.